Cree Christmas singing competition heats up in Pukatawagan

People living on a northern Manitoba First Nation are putting their singing skills to the test, along with their ability to speak Cree.

Residents on the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation are singing carols in English and Cree for a competition put on by the local health centre, which is encouraging people to have safe fun while being apart from others this holiday season.

A total of over $4,000 is up for grabs in prize money with $2,000 alone being awarded to the family whose video gets the most likes online.

Nadine Sinclair and her 11-year-old son, Nathaniel, are one of several families who've posted videos on Facebook for the competition.

She said it's more than just a competition.

Nadine Sinclair and her 11-year-old son Nathaniel Sinclair sang Jingle Bells in Cree for a competition encouraging people to have fun safely at home away from others. (Nadine Sinclair/Facebook)

"For me I don't want to lose the language, my language," she said, adding her son likes to talk to elders who speak Cree.

"Sometimes he doesn't understand what they're trying to say to him and we have to explain to him."

The winners of the competition are expected to be announced Friday.