Debit cards working again after credit unions experience service interruptions

People across the prairies were unable to use their debit cards Sunday because of payment system outages that affected at least two credit unions in Manitoba and one in Ontario.

A spokesperson for Interac said the issues were caused by a power outage at an unnamed company service provider.

"The Interac Debit network was functioning, however the service provider's connectivity issues impacted their ability to deliver our service to some customers," Adrienne Vaughan wrote in an email to CBC News on Sunday. "We are pleased to report that it has been resolved and impacted services are now working normally."

Assiniboine Credit Union announced early Sunday afternoon on Twitter that its customers were experiencing service interruptions with Apple Pay and Interac debit and online payments.

"We're working with our partners to bring the services back to full working order," read a tweet from the Manitoba credit union.

Access Credit Union, which is also based in Manitoba, announced on Twitter it was having similar problems.

"Around 12:30 [p.m.] today, we were notified that a critical power outage at our transaction processing partner resulted in a system-wide 'All Services Outage,'" read a tweet from the credit union.

Ontario-based Libro Credit Union also announced it was having widespread issues with debit cards, credit cards, ATMs and mobile payment.

"Card services … are now returning to normal, although we are monitoring for any further problems and ready to react to reports of difficulties," Libro Credit Union spokesperson Mike Donachie wrote Sunday in an email to CBC News.

He said the credit union is asking customers who have incurred additional costs because of the outage to keep records of them and get in touch with the credit union.

Donachie said the outage began around 9:30 a.m. He said he did not know how many customers were affected, and would not comment further on the cause of the outage.

"Because the service outage's cause was centred on a difficulty experienced by a partner organization, it would be inappropriate for Libro to make further direct comment," Donachie said. "However, we are working closely with partner organizations to address this immediate problem and consider ways to guard against it happening again."