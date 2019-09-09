Debit cards working again after credit unions experience service interruptions
Technical issue left some customers in Manitoba and Ontario unable to use debit cards, ATMs on Sunday
People across the prairies were unable to use their debit cards Sunday because of payment system outages that affected at least two credit unions in Manitoba and one in Ontario.
A spokesperson for Interac said the issues were caused by a power outage at an unnamed company service provider.
"The Interac Debit network was functioning, however the service provider's connectivity issues impacted their ability to deliver our service to some customers," Adrienne Vaughan wrote in an email to CBC News on Sunday. "We are pleased to report that it has been resolved and impacted services are now working normally."
Assiniboine Credit Union announced early Sunday afternoon on Twitter that its customers were experiencing service interruptions with Apple Pay and Interac debit and online payments.
"We're working with our partners to bring the services back to full working order," read a tweet from the Manitoba credit union.
Access Credit Union, which is also based in Manitoba, announced on Twitter it was having similar problems.
"Around 12:30 [p.m.] today, we were notified that a critical power outage at our transaction processing partner resulted in a system-wide 'All Services Outage,'" read a tweet from the credit union.
Ontario-based Libro Credit Union also announced it was having widespread issues with debit cards, credit cards, ATMs and mobile payment.
"Card services … are now returning to normal, although we are monitoring for any further problems and ready to react to reports of difficulties," Libro Credit Union spokesperson Mike Donachie wrote Sunday in an email to CBC News.
He said the credit union is asking customers who have incurred additional costs because of the outage to keep records of them and get in touch with the credit union.
Donachie said the outage began around 9:30 a.m. He said he did not know how many customers were affected, and would not comment further on the cause of the outage.
"Because the service outage's cause was centred on a difficulty experienced by a partner organization, it would be inappropriate for Libro to make further direct comment," Donachie said. "However, we are working closely with partner organizations to address this immediate problem and consider ways to guard against it happening again."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.