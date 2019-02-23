Car crashes into Pembina Highway hair salon

No one was injured, but some were left with half a haircut, when a car crashed through a south Winnipeg hair salon's front window Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at Hair Affair salon at 2860 Pembina Highway shortly before 2 p.m.

"We were working and all of a sudden we heard all this revving and a car just goes through the window," said Hair Affair co-owner, Silvana Dotolo, who was among the six employees working at the salon Saturday.

"It was like a movie, it was like, what's going on? It was really scary."

Dotolo says there were also six customers in the salon at the time of the crash.

She said a boy who was getting his hair cut in a chair right beside the window was able to get out of the way before the Honda Civic slammed into the shop.

The elderly man behind the wheel of the car that went through Hair Affair's front window was not injured in the crash, says the salon's co-owner. (Travis Golby/CBC)

She said the driver, an elderly man, was not injured and got out of his car after the crash.

"He was pretty dazed and confused … he was in shock," she said.

Police and firefighters responded quickly, said Dotolo, who spoke to CBC news while waiting for a tow truck to arrive a couple hours after the crash. She said the window would be boarded up once the car was removed.

Customers who were at the shop at the time have all since had their cuts and colours finished, said Dotolo, but the salon would be closed the rest of the day and Sunday while the mess is cleaned up.

"The whole window is gone and part of the wall is gone and there's glass all the way to the back," she said.

"There's more than enough damage."

Dotolo says she hopes to reopen on Monday.

More from CBC Manitoba:

