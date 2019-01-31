Crash closesTrans-Canada at Deacon's Corner

A section of the of the Trans-Canada is closed near Deacon's Corner following a crash overnight.

RCMP say the highway has been closed in both directions at the intersection of Hwy 207 after two semi-trailers crashed shortly after 12:30 a.m.

One of the trucks was a fuel truck, which left fuel spilled on the highway, police say.

An official from CN says trains were briefly stopped as a safety precaution, but they've since started running again.

An RCMP officer reroutes traffic around a crash on the Trans-Canada near Deacon's Corner Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Regular traffic is being rerouted using side roads is being rerouted using side roads, according to a Manitoba Infrastructure spokesperson.

But because semis are too wide to make the turn on to the side roads, a roughly kilometre-long line of the trucks is waiting for the road to reopen on the Winnipeg side.

The intersection is expected to reopen soon, RCMP said shortly before 8 a.m.

The Trans-Canada has been closed in both directions at the intersection of Hwy 207 since shortly after 12:30 a.m. (Google Maps)

