Crash in West End Winnipeg sends 3 to hospital
Police tape blocks St. Matthews Avenue between Ingersoll and Sherburn streets
Three people are in hospital and an intersection in Winnipeg's West End is blocked to traffic after an early morning crash on Wednesday.
Two vehicles collided just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at Ingersoll Street and St. Matthews Avenue, police said.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
One vehicle appears to have been hit on the side and knocked into an alley, crashing through a fence and stopping just short of hitting a house.
Police tape is across St. Matthews between Ingersoll and Sherburn streets.