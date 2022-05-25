Crash in West End Winnipeg sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital and an intersection in Winnipeg's West End is blocked to traffic after an early morning crash on Wednesday.

Two vehicles collided just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at Ingersoll Street and St. Matthews Avenue, police said.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

One vehicle appears to have been hit on the side and knocked into an alley, crashing through a fence and stopping just short of hitting a house.

Police tape is across St. Matthews between Ingersoll and Sherburn streets.