West End crash leaves clothing, blood in street
Manitoba

A one-block stretch of Sargent Avenue was shut down due to a crash that appeared to involve a pedestrian during rush hour on Thursday.
Clothing and blood could be seen on the pavement of Sargent Avenue, where police blocked the road between Maryland and Sherbrook streets on Thursday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police have not provided any information about what happened but it appeared a pedestrian was involved.

There was clothing and blood on Sargent, near Sherbrook Street, in an area surrounded by police caution tape.

An SUV was also parked at the intersection, partially turned from Sherbrook onto Sargent, and blocked in by the yellow tape.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. and the tape was removed around 5:40 p.m.

There is no word on who was injured.

An SUV sits at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Sherbrook Street, where police were called about a crash just before 5 p.m. (Travis Golby/CBC)
