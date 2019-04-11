West End crash leaves clothing, blood in street

A one-block stretch of Sargent Avenue was shut down due to a crash that appeared to involve a pedestrian during rush hour on Thursday.

Police have not provided any information about what happened but it appeared a pedestrian was involved.

There was clothing and blood on Sargent, near Sherbrook Street, in an area surrounded by police caution tape.

An SUV was also parked at the intersection, partially turned from Sherbrook onto Sargent, and blocked in by the yellow tape.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. and the tape was removed around 5:40 p.m.

There is no word on who was injured.