Semi-truck driver charged after crash on Hwy 1 near Portage la Prairie

A semi-truck driver from the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie has been charged following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday night.

Police say a semi driven by a 52-year-old man was heading north on Road 28W, roughly 13 km east of Portage la Prairie, around 7 p.m. when it crossed Hwy 1 when it wasn't safe to do so.

The semi was hit by a westbound vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old man from Portage la Prairie.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minors injuries in the crash, say police.

The semi-truck driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

