Crash Test Dummies reunite for 25th anniversary of breakout album

After a nearly 20-year hiatus from touring, the Crash Test Dummies are making a comeback.

After a long hiatus from touring, the Winnipeg folk-rockers will be hitting the road later this month to mark the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, God Shuffled His Feet.

That's right, it's been 25 years since the Winnipeg band's hit Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm first got stuck in your head.

"It's mind-boggling that that much time has gone by," Ellen Reid, the band's keyboardist and backing vocalist, said of the album that launched the band to international fame in 1993.

"The memories from that part of my life don't go anywhere. It was a pretty spectacular time for us."

The North American tour includes six Canadian dates, with a show in Winnipeg next month.

Reid says it was the Dummies' performance with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra at last summer's Canada Summer Games Festival in Winnipeg that got the band thinking about doing a full tour again.

"It was kind of a career highlight," she said of the show at The Forks last August.

"The audience was amazing and that was really what sort of spurred us on to consider doing another tour, was the reaction that we got from that Winnipeg crowd."

The Crash Test Dummies, seen here in the group's '90s heyday, are embarking on a North American tour this fall to mark the 25th anniversary of their breakout album, God Shuffled His Feet. (crashtestdummies.com)

The Crash Test Dummies honed their musical and stage chops playing Winnipeg venues like the Spectrum Cabaret and the Blue Note Café starting in the late 1980s, before seeing their first commercial success with their 1991 album The Ghosts that Haunt Me, which featured their first Canadian hit, Superman's Song.

That album earned them a 1992 Juno nomination for album of the year. They won the Juno for group of the year.

God Shuffled His Feet brought them international acclaim, including three Grammy Award nominations in 1995.

They went on to release several more albums, the last of which was 2010's Oooh La La.

'Heartwarming and humbling'

Since announcing the new tour — which includes 12 U.S. dates, with stops in New York, Boston and Chicago — drummer Mitch Dorge says the band has been overwhelmed by messages from fans around the world wondering if they'll be making stops in their cities.

"That's been exceptionally heartwarming, to know that there's all these fans that haven't forgotten about us," he said.

"When you get involved in life and you're doing other things, you kind of think that you've just fallen through the cracks … it's really been heartwarming and humbling."

He said the band is just as excited about cracking out their old tunes for fans on the tour.

"You'd think with time passing that it would lose a bit of its edge, but for some reason, I think everybody's a little bit more relaxed and a little bit more focused on having fun," he said.

"It's not like we're making bucketloads of money here — we're able to play music that we enjoy.

"And if we didn't like it … it would be work."

The Crash Test Dummies will play the Club Regent Casino in Winnipeg on Oct. 12.

Other Canadian dates include stops in Lloydminster, Alta. (Sept. 27), Sherwood Park, Alta. (Sept. 28), Calgary (Sept. 29), Saskatoon (Oct. 10) and Regina (Oct. 11).

