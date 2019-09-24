2 critically hurt in crash between taxi and parked semi-trailer

A man and woman were rushed to hospital in Winnipeg on Monday morning after a cab hit a parked semi-trailer truck.

Emergency crews were called just before 9 a.m. to Bentall Street, a short road that ends in a loop in the Inkster Industrial area.

The 49-year-old man driving the taxi and a 39-year-old woman who was his passenger had to be extracted from the crumpled vehicle, police said.

Both were sent to hospital in critical condition. The driver has since been upgraded to stable condition, but the passenger remains in critical, police said.

There was no one inside the semi at the time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

