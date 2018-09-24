Skip to Main Content
Man, 19, dies after crash on St. Mary's Road on Sunday

Man, 19, dies after crash on St. Mary's Road on Sunday

A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Vital on the weekend.

Vehicle went off the road near Springside Drive and St. Mary's Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
Police tape blocks off a section of St. Mary's Road and the side of the church after the crash. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC )

A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Vital on the weekend.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition after his vehicle went off the road near Springside Drive and St. Mary's Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The crumpled vehicle ended up against the wall of Deeper Life Bible Church.

The area was blocked to traffic for several hours, surrounded by police tape and dotted with evidence markers as investigators went over the crash scene.

Police have not released the man's name.

Dozens of evidence markers dot the area of the crash. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us