Man, 19, dies after crash on St. Mary's Road on Sunday

A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Vital on the weekend.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition after his vehicle went off the road near Springside Drive and St. Mary's Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The crumpled vehicle ended up against the wall of Deeper Life Bible Church.

The area was blocked to traffic for several hours, surrounded by police tape and dotted with evidence markers as investigators went over the crash scene.

Police have not released the man's name.