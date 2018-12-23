Crash near Plum Coulee leaves four people trapped in pick-up truck

Police say snow-covered and slippery highway conditions likely played a role in a crash that left four people trapped in a pick-up truck near Plum Coulee Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened after the pick-up truck, driven by a 36-year-old woman from Springfield, slid off the road on Hwy 14, just east of Plum Coulee, and hit a telephone pole around 2 p.m.

All four people in the truck were trapped and needed to be extricated by emergency crews.

One of the passengers was taken to hospital in serious condition while the other three were taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

