Crash cleaves hydro pole, knocks out power for 300 in Winnipeg
Power is out for about 300 customers in Winnipeg after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole.
Power is out for about 300 customers in Winnipeg after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole.
The crash, on Marion Street near Dupuy Avenue, left the SUV heavily damaged and the pole chopped and mangled at its base.
It happened at about 3:30 a.m. and no one was taken to hospital, said police.
The power outage has impacted the Mission Industrial area.
Hydro will need to replace the pole, which will require the shutdown of at least one lane of westbound traffic on Marion.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.