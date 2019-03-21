Crash cleaves hydro pole, knocks out power for 300 in Winnipeg

Power is out for about 300 customers in Winnipeg after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole.

The crash, on Marion Street near Dupuy Avenue, left the SUV heavily damaged and the pole chopped and mangled at its base.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. and no one was taken to hospital, said police.

The power outage has impacted the Mission Industrial area.

Hydro will need to replace the pole, which will require the shutdown of at least one lane of westbound traffic on Marion.