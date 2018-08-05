Driver crashes into building and parked car behind Portage Place

Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for a driver who crashed into a building behind Portage Place shopping centre in Winnipeg on Saturday.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on The Promenade — the lane that runs on the north side of the shopping centre.

Witnesses told CBC News an SUV crashed through a number of cement parking pillars and into a window of the apartment building on the other side of the lane.

But as the driver tried to back out of the window, witnesses said he then crashed into a vehicle that was parked in the lane behind him.

In all, police said damages are estimated at roughly $200,000.

The driver was issued a ticket notice under the Highway Traffic Act for driving imprudently.

