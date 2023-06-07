2 police officers in hospital after crash shuts down stretch of Main Street in Winnipeg

Two police officers are in hospital after an early-morning crash that has shut down a stretch of Winnipeg's Main Street.

A large area of Main just south of Kildonan Park has been taped off and blocked to traffic in both directions on Wednesday morning.

Investigators put down evidence markers as a police car with a crushed front end sat on the median nearby, its airbags deployed.

A trail of vehicle debris led to a pickup truck, missing a rear wheel and sitting on an adjacent boulevard.

A pickup truck, missing a rear wheel and caved in on its side, sits on a boulevard across from police evidence markers. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday but police have not said what happened. Nor did they release any details about the condition of the two injured officers.

One person is in custody but no other information has been provided.

Main is closed in all directions between Kilbride and Hartford avenues. The closure is expected to last several hours, possibly until noon, a police spokesperson said.

Police officers look over the taped-off crash scene on Main Street. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

