RCMP close part of Perimeter Highway after 'very serious' crash

Part of the Perimeter Highway in south Winnipeg is blocked to traffic due to a "very serious" crash between a semi and car, RCMP say.

The eastbound lanes of the Perimeter are affected and expected to be shut down for a while, police said.

There is no information about any injuries at this time.

The westbound lane of the highway remains open.

RCMP say the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway, at Brady Road, will be closed for a while due to the crash. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

