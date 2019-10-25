RCMP close part of Perimeter Highway after 'very serious' crash
Part of the Perimeter Highway in south Winnipeg is blocked to traffic due to a "very serious" crash between a semi and car, RCMP say.
The eastbound lanes of the Perimeter are affected and expected to be shut down for a while, police said.
There is no information about any injuries at this time.
The westbound lane of the highway remains open.
