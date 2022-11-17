Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Winnipeg's western edge has closed a stretch of the Perimeter Highway.

The Perimeter is shut down in both directions between Highway 6 and CentrePort Canada Way and RCMP say it will likely remain that way for a while.

"Traffic is already backed up and conditions are very slippery," RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said in an email to CBC News.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m., closer to the interchange between the Perimeter and Highway 221 (Rosser Road), but a longer section of the road has been blocked.

RCMP say there were multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway on Thursday due to slippery conditions. (Darin Morash/CBC)

And it's not the only place RCMP have had to go, Seel said.

"We have multiple collisions on the Perimeter right now. I cannot provide more specific information about any of them at this point, as our officers are still on scene," she said.

One of those crashes is in the southbound lanes of CentrePort Canada Way, just after Prairie Dog Trail, and not far from the multi-car crash on the Perimeter.

