Crash on Lagimodiere Boulevard sends motorcyclist to hospital in Winnipeg

Police tape surrounded a motorcycle lying alongside one of Winnipeg's busiest routes after a crash early Tuesday.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after a crash involving the bike and another vehicle just before 7 a.m. on Lagimodiere Boulevard and Almey Avenue, police said.

Around 9 a.m., police tape still blocked access to Almey, which leads into a credit union and car dealership.

Northbound Lagimodiere is down to one lane with long lines of slow-moving traffic. Police cadets are directing pedestrians around the crash site, which is partially on the boulevard in front of the businesses.

Police have not released any information on the sex of the motorcyclist, the other vehicle involved or whether any charges might be pending.

The crash comes four days after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on McGillivray Boulevard in Winnipeg, and less than three weeks after a 61-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a farm tractor on Highway 8, south of Gimli.