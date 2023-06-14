Crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital, closes street in Winnipeg's Elmwood area

A motorcyclist is in hospital and police are looking for the driver of a minivan involved in a crash early Wednesday in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood.

The collision, at Talbot Avenue and Levis Street, has also closed a stretch of road in the area. Talbot, between Brazier and Stadacona streets, is expected to be blocked for a lengthy time.

Police were called around 6:10 a.m. about the crash, which left the motorcycle with a twisted front wheel and surrounded by debris from broken parts.

The minivan sat parked next to a nearby curb, the right front corner and windshield smashed. The driver of the van ran from the scene, a police spokesperson said.

A minivan with a smashed front end is parked near the motorcycle involved in a crash early Wednesday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Police have not released any information about the condition of the motorcyclist, who was a man.

Const. Claude Chancy said there were several witnesses and police expect to make an arrest.

Talbot Avenue is closed between Brazier and Stadacona streets. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

