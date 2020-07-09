Motorcycle crash critically injures driver in Winnipeg

A serious crash sent a motorcycle driver to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning in Winnipeg.

The bike collided with a car just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Salter Street.

No information on the age or gender of the motorcyclist is available at this time.

Investigators remain on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area. Jefferson is closed from Powers Street to Aikens Street.

More news from CBC Manitoba: