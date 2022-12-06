Man, 19, killed in 2-vehicle crash near Minnedosa, Man.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the western Manitoba, according to Neepawa RCMP.
Victim was not wearing his seatbelt, say RCMP
Neepawa RCMP responded to a collision around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 16 and the junction of Highway 10, about four kilometres southwest of Minnedosa.
Mounties say a vehicle heading west on Highway 16 crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-truck heading east.
The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from the rural municipality of Cypress-Langford, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to RCMP.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 39-year-old from Winnipeg, had minor injuries.
Neepawa RCMP alnd a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
