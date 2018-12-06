Manitou crash kills Manitoba woman

An 82-year-old woman died when the vehicle she was driving and a semi-trailer truck collided in Manitou, Man., around 5 p.m. Monday, RCMP say.

Investigators believe the woman turned east onto Highway 3 off of Front Avenue and into the path of oncoming traffic, police said.

An 87-year-old man who was in the vehicle with her was taken to hospital, where he was in stable condition on Tuesday. They were both from Manitou, a town about 125 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

The 24-year-old Fraserwood, Man., woman who was driving the semi was not injured.

Police continue to investigate. They do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

