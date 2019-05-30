Skip to Main Content
Crash closes Main Street at Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg police have closed part of Main Street due to a crash.
CBC News ·
Police have closed northbound Main Street at Redwood Avenue due to a crash. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

In a tweet sent around 1:30 p.m. police said northbound Main Street is closed and Redwood Avenue is also closed in both directions because of the two-car collision.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Police couldn't say how long the roads will remain closed.

Police haven't said how long the roadway will remain closed. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

