Crash closes Main Street at Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg police have closed part of Main Street due to a crash.
In a tweet sent around 1:30 p.m. police said northbound Main Street is closed and Redwood Avenue is also closed in both directions because of the two-car collision.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
Police couldn't say how long the roads will remain closed.
Due to a motor vehicle collision, N/B Main St at Redwood is closed and Redwood is closed in both directions. Please use alternate routes at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a>—@wpgpolice
