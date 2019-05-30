Crash closes Main Street at Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg police have closed part of Main Street due to a crash.

In a tweet sent around 1:30 p.m. police said northbound Main Street is closed and Redwood Avenue is also closed in both directions because of the two-car collision.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Police couldn't say how long the roads will remain closed.

Police haven't said how long the roadway will remain closed. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

Due to a motor vehicle collision, N/B Main St at Redwood is closed and Redwood is closed in both directions. Please use alternate routes at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

