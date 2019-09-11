Man critically hurt in crash that has shut down part of Logan Avenue

A man is in critical condition after an early-morning crash involving a semi-trailer and SUV in Winnipeg.

The crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m., has blocked part of a major Winnipeg thoroughfare. All lanes of Logan Avenue are closed just west of McPhillips Street.

A silver SUV is crumpled and shattered behind a semi, parked in the eastbound lanes of Logan at the intersection lights.

Police expect to be on scene for the entire morning, possibly longer.

The age of the injured man hasn't been released.

The intersection of Logan and McPhillips is open to traffic. As well, vehicles can use Logan Avenue just east of it.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information, or any witnesses to the crash, are asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).