Police arrest man in August collision that seriously injured 2 pedestrians

Police say they have arrested a man for dangerous driving in a collision that seriously injured two pedestrians eight months ago.

The collision happened on Aug. 30, 2018, in the area of Keewatin Street and Santa Fe Drive in Winnipeg.

Police say they met with the driver of the vehicle, who remained on scene after the collision, and conducted a reconstruction of the scene.

The evening of the incident, a late '60s Ford could be seen on the street with a badly smashed windshield and dented hood.

The police investigation determined that the two pedestrians had been using a crosswalk at the time, and didn't do anything wrong, said Const. Jay Murray, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service.

The speed of the vehicle was a factor, Murray said.

"These types of incidents, especially when its a pedestrian crossing a crosswalk, I think usually there's a level of safety that you feel when you cross," he said.

"Nonetheless, I think it's important that pedestrians use care when they cross these crosswalks."

The accused, 65, was released on a promise to appear. He is facing two county of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.