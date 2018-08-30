Two people rushed to hospital after crash in Mandalay West near the Maples

Two people were rushed to hospital Thursday night after a crash in Mandalay West near the Maples area of Winnipeg.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson had few details available but described the situation as serious.

Emergency vehicles were at Keewatin Street and Santa Fe Drive, and police tape surrounded a crosswalk in the area just before 10 p.m.

A blue Ford muscle car is on the street with a badly smashed windshield. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A blue Ford muscle car was on the street with a badly smashed windshield and dented hood.

The police spokesperson said drivers should expect the area to be blocked off for some time.