Two people rushed to hospital after crash in Mandalay West near the Maples

Two people were rushed to hospital Thursday night after a crash near the Maples area of Winnipeg.
Austin Grabish · CBC News ·
A blue Ford car with a smashed window and damaged front end was seen at the site of the crash. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A Winnipeg police spokesperson had few details available but described the situation as serious.

Emergency vehicles were at Keewatin Street and Santa Fe Drive, and police tape surrounded a crosswalk in the area just before 10 p.m.

A blue Ford muscle car is on the street with a badly smashed windshield. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A blue Ford muscle car was on the street with a badly smashed windshield and dented hood.

The police spokesperson said drivers should expect the area to be blocked off for some time. 

Two people were rushed to hospital Thursday night after the crash. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

