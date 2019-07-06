2 injured in Highway 59 rollover
Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after the vehicle they were in rolled over on Highway 59.
RCMP said a vehicle travelling two kilometres north of Libau left the road and rolled several times.
The Selkirk man driving, 22, and a 19-year-old passenger from the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews, suffered unknown injuries and were taken to hospital, said RCMP.
The police investigation into the crash continues.