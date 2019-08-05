Traffic being diverted on Hwy. 9 due to serious collision
Traffic is being diverted on Highway 9, northwest of Selkirk, due a serious motor vehicle collision.
Collision caused significant injuries, police say
Traffic is being diverted on Highway 9, northwest of Selkirk, due a serious motor vehicle collision.
RCMP say they responded to the collision at around 1:55 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Meadowdale Road. Those involved in the collision suffered significant injuries, RCMP say.
Officers were still on scene as of 3:30 p.m.