Traffic being diverted on Hwy. 9 due to serious collision

Manitoba·Breaking

Traffic is being diverted on Highway 9, northwest of Selkirk, due a serious motor vehicle collision. 

Collision caused significant injuries, police say

CBC News ·

RCMP say they responded to the collision at around 1:55 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Meadowdale Road. Those involved in the collision suffered significant injuries, RCMP say. 

Officers were still on scene as of 3:30 p.m. 

 

 

 

 

