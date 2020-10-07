Vehicle heading wrong way crashes with others near north Winnipeg Perimeter Highway

A vehicle travelling the wrong way down the Perimeter Highway near McPhillips Street collided with several other vehicles Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to the area at 11:40 p.m. after reports of a serious multi-vehicle crash on the bridge over the Red River.

The highway was closed for hours but was reopened during rush hour Wednesday morning.

RCMP haven't released information about any injuries but plan to provide more details later Wednesday.

