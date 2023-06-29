Man found not guilty in 2019 crash that killed 2 young girls north of Dauphin

The mother of two girls killed in a 2019 crash fell to her knees in sobs outside a Manitoba courtroom, while other family members clutched each other crying on Thursday afternoon.

The eruption of emotion was in response to a finding of not guilty for the man who was accused of being drunk and driving his pickup truck through a stop sign and into the vehicle carrying the girls.

Oksana Dutchyshen, 6, and Quinn Dutchyshen, 4, died Aug. 16, 2019, after the Dodge pickup truck being driven by their mom, Clare McBride, was hit by a Ford pickup at the intersection of Road 147 N and Highway 362, about 1.5 km north of Dauphin.

McBride and another woman in her vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two men in the Ford also sustained serious injuries. One was ejected some distance from the vehicle due to the force of the crash while the accused driver was also found outside but near the driver's door.

He was charged nearly a year later, in July 2020, with 15 offences after RCMP say they conducted an "exhaustive investigation."

But on Thursday he walked from the courthouse a free man when Justice Sandra Zinchuk says it was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt he was the one behind the wheel.

Holly Christensen, left, Bevis Prince, Kathleen Reese, Gaylene Dutchyshen, Fred Embryk and Wayne Dutchysen wait outside the Dauphin courthouse for the verdict. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Zinchuk said DNA evidence found on the airbag of the Ford truck could have been caused by a secondary transfer from items being moved during the crash.

The other man who was in the pickup has since died.

Family members of Oksana and Quinn yelled at the man as he and his family left the courtroom on Thursday.

The girls' grandmother Gaylene Dutchysen said the family has been shattered since their deaths. She and others stood outside the court prior to the verdict, holding signs with images of the girls and demands for justice.

Following the verdict, Dutchysen said it feels like the family has been put through three years of misery for nothing.