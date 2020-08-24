Skip to Main Content
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Trans-Canada overpass near Brandon
Manitoba

A 56-year-old man from Brandon died Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a concrete support for a highway overpass.
CBC News ·
RCMP say a man died after his vehicle, heading east on The Trans-Canada Highway, left the road and hit an overpass structure. (David Bell/CBC)

The vehicle was heading east on The Trans-Canada Highway, when it left the road and hit the overpass support with Highway 459, RCMP said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

