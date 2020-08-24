Man dies after vehicle crashes into Trans-Canada overpass near Brandon

A 56-year-old man from Brandon died Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a concrete support for a highway overpass.

The vehicle was heading east on The Trans-Canada Highway, when it left the road and hit the overpass support with Highway 459, RCMP said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

