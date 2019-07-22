Skip to Main Content
2 dead after crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake

A 54-year-old man and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were killed when their pickup collided head-on with a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

Semi veered into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting vehicle that suddenly stopped, RCMP say

A crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a pickup left two people dead near the turnoff to Falcon Lake on Sunday. (Submitted by Geoff Gambee)

They were heading west on Sunday morning when the semi veered into their lane near the Falcon Lake turnoff, RCMP said. 

An eastbound vehicle had abruptly stopped and the semi, which was behind it, swerved to avoid a crash, police said.

The semi went into the oncoming traffic lane and hit the pickup truck, causing both to go off the highway.

The man and boy in the pickup, both from Dryden, Ont., were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 22-year-old semi driver from Mississauga, Ont., and a 28-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., who was his passenger sustained minor injuries.

Falcon Lake RCMP continue to investigate. Falcon Lake is about 130 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Traffic backs up on Highway 1 following Sunday's crash. (Submitted by Geoff Gambee)
