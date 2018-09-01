Downtown Winnipeg crash knocks out traffic light

One person was taken to hospital following a crash that knocked down a traffic light in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash between a Honda Civic and a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck at the corner or St. Mary Avenue and Fort Street around 2:40 p.m.

A witness to the crash told CBC News the Honda had been heading north on Fort Street when it ran a red light and was hit by the westbound pickup truck.

The crash knocked over a traffic light. (Shane Gibson/CBC)

The witness said the woman driving the Honda was taken to hospital but was conscious and was able to walk to an ambulance on her own after the crash.

She said both occupants of the truck were uninjured.

Police were not immediately able to confirm the victim's injuries.

