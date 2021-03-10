Charleswood crash sends 4 people to hospital

Four people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash in Charleswood near the Perimeter Highway.

One vehicle hit a tree in the area of Dale Boulevard and Alder Bay at about 1 a.m., police said.

Two people were rushed to hospital in critical condition, while another occupant was listed in unstable condition and a fourth in stable condition. All have since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Dale was closed at Alder and police were still there as of about 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: