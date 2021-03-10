Charleswood crash sends 4 people to hospital
Four people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash near Dale Boulevard and Alder Bay in Charleswood.
Vehicle hit tree on Dale Boulevard at Alder Bay, Winnipeg police say
Four people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash in Charleswood near the Perimeter Highway.
One vehicle hit a tree in the area of Dale Boulevard and Alder Bay at about 1 a.m., police said.
Two people were rushed to hospital in critical condition, while another occupant was listed in unstable condition and a fourth in stable condition. All have since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.
Dale was closed at Alder and police were still there as of about 8 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
