Manitoba

Charleswood crash sends 4 people to hospital

Four people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash near Dale Boulevard and Alder Bay in Charleswood.

Vehicle hit tree on Dale Boulevard at Alder Bay, Winnipeg police say

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash at Alder Bay and Dale Boulevard Wednesday morning. (John Einarson/CBC)

Four people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a crash in Charleswood near the Perimeter Highway.

One vehicle hit a tree in the area of Dale Boulevard and Alder Bay at about 1 a.m., police said.

Two people were rushed to hospital in critical condition, while another occupant was listed in unstable condition and a fourth in stable condition. All have since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Dale was closed at Alder and police were still there as of about 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

