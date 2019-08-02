SUV crashes into building, causing another car to hit Winnipeg Transit bus

A crash in Winnipeg on Friday morning caused a chain reaction that led to another vehicle colliding with a city bus.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Arlington Street and William Avenue, in the West Alexander neighbourhood, around 6 a.m.

An SUV on William drove into a building at the intersection, police said. That caused another vehicle to run into the side of the transit bus.

Two people in the second vehicle were sent to hospital. Police say no one else was seriously injured.

The southbound lanes of Arlington remain closed in the area.