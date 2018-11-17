Early morning Charleswood crash sends 4 to hospital
1 person is in critical condition after single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police are investigating after an early morning crash in Charleswood Saturday that sent four to hospital, including one person in critical condition.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Cullen Drive, between Hammond Road and Watson Crescent, around 2:30 a.m.
Police were still at the accident scene Saturday afternoon, where a damaged car with its airbags inflated could be seen. One of the car's tires was visible on the sidewalk, a few metres from the vehicle.
The driver of the car and three passengers were all taken to hospital. One person was in critical condition, one in unstable condition and two were stable.
Witnesses or anyone else with information about the crash are asked to call police at 204-986-7085.
More from CBC Manitoba: