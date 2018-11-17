Early morning Charleswood crash sends 4 to hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating after an early morning crash in Charleswood Saturday that sent four to hospital, including one person in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Cullen Drive, between Hammond Road and Watson Crescent, around 2:30 a.m.

Police were still at the accident scene Saturday afternoon, where a damaged car with its airbags inflated could be seen. One of the car's tires was visible on the sidewalk, a few metres from the vehicle.

Four people were taken to hospital after the crash. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The driver of the car and three passengers were all taken to hospital. One person was in critical condition, one in unstable condition and two were stable.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about the crash are asked to call police at 204-986-7085.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators. (Travis Golby/CBC)

