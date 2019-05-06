Crash closes Century Street in St. James

A crash has closed Century Street between Sargent and Wellington avenues in Winnipeg.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after the crash early Monday afternoon, police said.

A silver sedan had rear-end damage, while the front of a dark SUV-style vehicle was damaged.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue has been closed due to a motor vehicle collision. Please avoid the area if possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

More from CBC Manitoba: