Crash closes Century Street in St. James
Person taken to hospital in stable condition
A crash has closed Century Street between Sargent and Wellington avenues in Winnipeg.
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after the crash early Monday afternoon, police said.
A silver sedan had rear-end damage, while the front of a dark SUV-style vehicle was damaged.
Police ask the public to avoid the area.
Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue has been closed due to a motor vehicle collision. Please avoid the area if possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a>—@wpgpolice
