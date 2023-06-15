'Very serious collision' near Carberry in southwestern Manitoba reroutes Trans-Canada traffic

RCMP say they're at the scene of a "very serious collision" near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba.

Mounties said on Twitter just before 1 p.m. they were at the scene of a crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5, just north of Carberry.

Police asked people to avoid the area and yield to officers and emergency vehicles, and said highway closures were in effect.

STARS air ambulances from Regina and Winnipeg were also dispatched to an emergency in the Carberry area around noon, posts on their Twitter account said.

More to come