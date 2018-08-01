Skip to Main Content
Crash on Broadway sends 1 person to hospital
Updated

Sections of downtown streets have reopened after a crash on Broadway sent one person to hospital in unstable condition on Wednesday morning.

Collision around 5:30 a.m. closed Broadway, Carlton Street in downtown Winnipeg

CBC News ·
A truck with a dent in the hood could be seen on Broadway behind police tape after an early morning crash sent one person to hospital. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

The condition of the injured person, a male, has since been upgraded to stable, Winnipeg police say.

Westbound Broadway between Hargrave Street and Edmonton Street, as well as Carlton Street between Broadway and Assiniboine Avenue, were closed after the crash around 5:30 a.m. and re-opened around 7:30 a.m.

Officers are in the early stages of their investigation, police said.

A truck with a dent in the front could be seen on the road behind police tape.

