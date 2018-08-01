Crash on Broadway sends 1 person to hospital

Sections of downtown streets have reopened after a crash on Broadway sent one person to hospital in unstable condition on Wednesday morning.

The condition of the injured person, a male, has since been upgraded to stable, Winnipeg police say.

Westbound Broadway between Hargrave Street and Edmonton Street, as well as Carlton Street between Broadway and Assiniboine Avenue, were closed after the crash around 5:30 a.m. and re-opened around 7:30 a.m.

Officers are in the early stages of their investigation, police said.

A truck with a dent in the front could be seen on the road behind police tape.

More from CBC Manitoba: