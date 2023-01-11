Police watchdog investigates after man who fled vehicle during RCMP check dies, possibly of hypothermia

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man who took off from a vehicle during an RCMP check two weeks ago was found days later dead in the woods nearby.

The incident stemmed from a call for service to RCMP at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Sainte Rose du Lac, about 40 kilometres from Dauphin, according to a news release Tuesday from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

RCMP said they found a vehicle, with four passengers inside, in a ditch off Highway 481 south of Crane River. One person took off on foot and RCMP arrested the other three, the IIU said.

A missing persons report for the person who fled was filed with RCMP five days later, on Jan. 4. Mounties weren't able to find the man anywhere while on patrol in Crane River that day, so the next day they returned to and searched the initial site off Highway 481.

During that search on Jan. 5, RCMP found a 29-year-old man dead in the woods. They believe he died of hypothermia, the IIU said. Temperatures dropped to around –20 C or colder that night in nearby Dauphin, according to Environment Canada.

The IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving officers in Manitoba, took over the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage that could help investigators is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

