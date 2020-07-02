Skip to Main Content
Smashed windows, destroyed computers result in $200K in damage at Cranberry Portage school: RCMP
A 27-year-old man is facing charge for allegedly smashing out 105 windows and destroying 42 computers at the school in Cranberry Portage, about 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Shards of splintered glass hang from a window frame at the local high school in Cranberry Portage, Man. (Submitted by RCMP)

A man is facing charges for allegedly smashing more than 100 windows and dozens of computers at a northern school near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

RCMP in Cranberry Portage responded to reports of a disturbance at the high school in the community at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Mounties discovered 105 windows of the school had been broken and 42 computers were destroyed.

The damage is estimated at $200,000.

Toppled computers and damaged screens in the high school computer lab. (Submitted by RCMP)

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man from the community.

He's facing charges of mischief over $5,000, breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Cranberry Portage is about 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP estimate 105 windows like this one were broken at the high school. (Submitted by RCMP)

