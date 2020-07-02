Smashed windows, destroyed computers result in $200K in damage at Cranberry Portage school: RCMP
A 27-year-old man is facing charge for allegedly smashing out 105 windows and destroying 42 computers at the school in Cranberry Portage, about 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
27-year-old man smashed 105 windows and destroyed 42 computers in high school on Monday, RCMP allege
A man is facing charges for allegedly smashing more than 100 windows and dozens of computers at a northern school near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.
RCMP in Cranberry Portage responded to reports of a disturbance at the high school in the community at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Mounties discovered 105 windows of the school had been broken and 42 computers were destroyed.
The damage is estimated at $200,000.
On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man from the community.
He's facing charges of mischief over $5,000, breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Cranberry Portage is about 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
More from CBC Manitoba: