Smashed windows, destroyed computers result in $200K in damage at Cranberry Portage school: RCMP

A man is facing charges for allegedly smashing more than 100 windows and dozens of computers at a northern school near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

RCMP in Cranberry Portage responded to reports of a disturbance at the high school in the community at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Mounties discovered 105 windows of the school had been broken and 42 computers were destroyed.

The damage is estimated at $200,000.

Toppled computers and damaged screens in the high school computer lab. (Submitted by RCMP)

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man from the community.

He's facing charges of mischief over $5,000, breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Cranberry Portage is about 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP estimate 105 windows like this one were broken at the high school. (Submitted by RCMP)

