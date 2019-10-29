Craig Street Cats receives anonymous $15K donation after fire destroys feral cat shelters

Craig Street Cats has received some extra help from an unknown donor after a fire ruined some of its winter shelters for feral cats earlier this month.

The mysterious benefactor gave $15,000 to the non-profit, executive director Lynne Scott told CBC Radio's Up to Speed host Ismaila Alfa on Monday.

"It means so much," said Scott. "It will help hundreds of cats."

The fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the shelter and threatened the lives of the 25 cats that live there. The donation has knocked in half the nearly $30,000 bill Craig Street Cats is facing to repair the damage from the fire, said Scott.

"[It makes a] huge difference," she said. "It's hard for people to wrap their minds around how much it costs to do what we do."

Scott said the non profit's annual budget is close to $500,000, with nearly $100,000 of that money going toward veterinary care.

She said the shelters that burned down are often the difference between life and death for feral cats.

"It's not unusual for cats to lose their ears, their tails, or even be frozen solid to the ground in our brutal weather," said Scott.

She said an increase in feral cats has become a problem in Winnipeg — but for Scott, it's one with a clear solution.

"The only thing that has ever worked, anywhere in the world, is trap, neuter, return," she said, describing a strategy where cats living outside are taken in to be neutered and then returned to their homes outdoors.

"They live out their lives, they control rodent populations and the [feral cat] population goes down over time," she said.

Scott said even in areas of Winnipeg where this strategy has been implemented, they've seen a marked decrease in feral cat populations.

"It's a dramatic difference," she said.