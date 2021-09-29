RCMP ask for tips in suspicious death of Thompson man

Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate the suspicious death of a Thompson man this summer.

Craig Lafoy Clemons, 52, was found unresponsive on Nickel Road on Aug. 21. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Clemons was last seen leaving the local YWCA at 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 20 and is believed to have been in the downtown area of Thompson that night.

He was described as five feet eight inches tall and weighed 150 pounds.

Anyone who may have interacted with Clemons or has any other details is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Security camera footage shows Craig Lafoy Clemons leaving the YWCA at about 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 20. (Submitted by RCMP )

More from CBC Manitoba: