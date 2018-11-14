Skip to Main Content
Cracks force partial closure of bridge over Red River in Winnipeg

Cracks force partial closure of bridge over Red River in Winnipeg

The Manitoba government has closed down part of a bridge in south Winnipeg after cracks showed up in the deck concrete.
CBC News ·
The westbound curb lane of the Red River Bridge, along the South Perimeter Highway, is closed for inspection after surface cracks were found on the concrete deck. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The Manitoba government has closed down part of a bridge in south Winnipeg after cracks showed up in the deck concrete.

The westbound curb lane of the Red River Bridge, along the South Perimeter Highway, is blocked to traffic for further inspection.

"A detailed inspection and assessment of the lane is being conducted to determine the necessary repairs and a timeframe for reopening," states a news release from Manitoba Infrastructure.

For information on road conditions or highway safety, check the province's website, call 511 or follow the Twitter account for road closures at www.twitter.com/MBGovRoads.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

External Links