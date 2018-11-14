Cracks force partial closure of bridge over Red River in Winnipeg
The Manitoba government has closed down part of a bridge in south Winnipeg after cracks showed up in the deck concrete.
The Manitoba government has closed down part of a bridge in south Winnipeg after cracks showed up in the deck concrete.
The westbound curb lane of the Red River Bridge, along the South Perimeter Highway, is blocked to traffic for further inspection.
"A detailed inspection and assessment of the lane is being conducted to determine the necessary repairs and a timeframe for reopening," states a news release from Manitoba Infrastructure.
For information on road conditions or highway safety, check the province's website, call 511 or follow the Twitter account for road closures at www.twitter.com/MBGovRoads.