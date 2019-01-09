Crane's previous damage, lack of inspection led to serious injury of CP Rail employee, TSB says

A Canadian Pacific Railway employee was seriously injured when undetected cracks in a truck-mounted crane's column caused it to break where it attached to its base, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says.

When the crane column failed at the Brandon Yard on Sept. 2, 2017, the boom dropped, vaulting the crane operator onto the railway track about 12 feet below, the TSB says in a report released Tuesday.

A Canadian Pacific checklist designed for daily monitoring of cranes was not being used and the crane wasn't properly maintained, the TSB investigation found.

​The crane had suffered previous fatigue cracks in a 2015 collision with a train. The damage to the crane was to the interior, making it difficult to investigate and locate the cracks, the report says.

The TSB investigation also found that the crane operator's seatbelt and seat locking mechanism weren't working properly, which contributed to the operator's injuries.

Since the incident, CP has reviewed its crane inspection procedures and checked its boom cranes and found no defects.