Manitoba budget highlights: Tax rebates and credits, more intensive care capacity
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government unveiled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday. Here are the highlights.
Spending plan announced Tuesday includes plans to spend $9M to expand intensive care unit capacity
Highlights of Tuesday's Manitoba budget:
- The education tax rebate for residential and farm properties is to rise to 37.5 per cent from 25 per cent, which would save the average homeowner $196 annually.
- The education tax credit for renters is to expand to cover more low-income earners, including those in social housing.
- Annual vehicle registration fees for non-commercial vehicles are to be cut by another $10, following two earlier reductions.
- The threshold at which businesses start paying a tax on their payroll is to rise to $2 million from $1.75 million.
- The government plans to spend $9 million to expand intensive care unit capacity, which was stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A new venture capital fund is to be set up with $50 million from the government.
- The province is forecasting a deficit of $548 million on $19.9 billion in total spending.
