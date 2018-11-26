Dog owners, beware: Police spot coyote preying on small dog in Rivergrove area

Winnipeg Police are warning dog owners to take caution after spotting a number of coyotes in the Rivergrove area Saturday.

One coyote was even seen by an officer following an elderly man and his small dog from a distance, according to a press release.

The officer was able to scare off the coyote in that case.

But when AIR1 attended, the Winnipeg police helicopter spotted a number of coyotes at Shooters Family Golf Centre.

The animals can be seen in the video below released by Winnipeg Police.

The wildlife branch of Sustainable Development was notified.

Police say a number of coyote sightings in the northeast areas of Winnipeg have been reported to them recently.

Earlier this month, a Winnipeg woman told CBC News she saw two coyotes on Raleigh Street in East Kildonan

Dog owners should keep their pets on a leash, and pick up and carry small dogs if they're confronted by a coyote, police say.

The animals are known to kill or injure pets, especially small dogs or cats, according to the Wildlife Branch of the Province of Manitoba's website.

In Vancouver, a toy poodle was snatched by a coyote while the owner was taking the dog for a walk.