'Be aware,' Winnipeg woman warns East Kildonan residents after coyote spotting

At first, Krysten Yarechewski thought it was two loose dogs running along a busy street in East Kildonan Saturday.

But once she pulled over, Yarechewski realized it was two coyotes, prompting her to issue a word of warning to the area's residents.

She said she spotted the two coyotes on Raleigh Street in East Kildonan, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, near the Phoenix Soccer FC.

Coyotes are known to kill or injure pets says the Wildlife Branch of the Province of Manitoba's website. (Supplied/Krysten Yarechewski)

"I was really surprised to see these two coyotes running, essentially in and out of traffic, and then into the field behind the soccer complex," she said.

"It was a good thing I pulled over because I was pretty much in shock, and thankfully I had my phone."

She snapped photos of the coyotes, which she described as acting on edge.

"[They were] stopping and then moving. Stopping and then moving. I'm sure with all the traffic there, that was a huge factor," she said.

Pet owners beware

Coyotes are known to kill or injure pets, especially small dogs or cats, the Wildlife Branch of the Province of Manitoba's website said.

In urban areas, according to the website, coyotes will go through unsecured garbage and eat pet food that's left outside.

Yarechewski, who lives about a two minute drive from the area where the coyotes were spotted, says she finds that concerning.

"I'm a dog owner myself," she said. "I was thinking of her as soon as I saw them."

She added that there is a walking trail near the road where the coyotes were sighted.

Manitoba Conservation says Coyotes are known to kill cats and dogs. (Submitted by Krysten Yarechewski)

"I also thought of the people in that area, because it is a populated area. There are a lot of people who have pets… I wanted people to be aware for their kids, for their pets."

The Manitoba government's website says if you encounter a coyote, be sure to give it an escape route, and to remain calm and assess your situation.

If the coyote seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it is not looking in your direction.

If the coyote is aware of you, try to scare it away by shouting at it, waving your arms above your head to make yourself appear more threatening, or throwing stones or other objects at it.