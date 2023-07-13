Winnipeg woman urges vigilance after 'cute' coyote pup sneaks into home

A Winnipeg resident was shocked after a coyote pup invited itself into her home near Assiniboine Park on Wednesday night, and she's urging other people in the area to keep aware of their surroundings.

Cynthia Carr noticed something flash by her as she opened a sliding door to her backyard around 6 p.m. to let her cat in.

When she looked for it, she saw a canine puppy sitting in a corner under a table. She initially thought it was a dog.

"It didn't have a wagging tail like a dog, [which] told me that I feel like this is a wild animal," Carr, an epidemiologist and the founder of EPI Research Inc., told CBC News on Thursday.

She called provincial conservation officers, who came to the home within an hour to retrieve the pup. While the pup remained calm and quiet before conservation officials arrived, Carr said it "became a wild animal" as officers got near it.

"Although these animals might look cute, they know how to survive in the wild, and are equipped to do so," she said, adding that coming into contact with their saliva or feces carries disease risks.

"You certainly wouldn't want yourself, your child, anybody, to be anywhere near it."

Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist and the founder of EPI Research Inc., says conservation officers told her the young coyote was likely stalking her cat to eat it. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Conservation officers managed to get the pup out through a ground-floor window, where it took off. Carr said they told her the young coyote was likely stalking her cat to eat it.

"There's no coincidence that right after the cat came in, the coyote came in, so it got into my yard somehow, which is fenced."

A provincial government spokesperson confirmed the incident at Carr's home, adding that they had received four reports of coyote sightings that day.

There have been about 140 calls involving coyotes since the beginning of April, the spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News.

Two children were hurt in separate coyote attacks in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood in late June. In response, Manitoba conservation officers shot and killed two coyotes in the area earlier this month.

While they did not confirm whether the two coyotes were involved in the June attacks, the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service has previously said it was confident the animals had become habituated to human presence, meaning they were no longer afraid of humans.

Carr, who has lived near Assiniboine Park for about 18 years, said there's plenty of wildlife in the neighbourhood, but Wednesday was the first time she'd seen a coyote.

She's warning others nearby to stay aware of their surroundings at night and when letting pets outdoors.

"What I've read is that, because they're afraid of humans, they tend to go out at night," she said.

"So, if you're walking your dog, kind of at dusk or at nighttime, they might try to track the dog."

How to prevent attacks

Although coyote attacks are uncommon, the province has encouraged Manitobans to take extra precautions to prevent attacks by monitoring young children and keeping small pets on a leash while outdoors.

People should also keep food and food waste out of their yards, including bird seed, fallen fruit, pet food and garbage. The province urges people not to feed coyotes, since that can lead to the animals becoming more comfortable and aggressive when encountering people, as well as other wildlife that can attract predators to an area.

Anyone who encounters a coyote should avoid running away, since that can lead to a chase, the province has said. Instead, it recommends making noise and trying to appear large to intimidate the animal.

Sticking with a group, carrying a walking stick, an umbrella or a few rocks to throw at a coyote can also help prevent an attack, according to the province.

Anyone who wants to report a conflict with wildlife should call the province's Turn in Poachers line at 1-800-782-0076.