'Famous coyote patient' returns to wild after driver who thought he'd hit a dog picked it up

A coyote that regained consciousness in a car, after a driver hit what he thought was a dog and put it in his vehicle, is back in the wild.

It took a month of tender loving care at the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre for the wild animal to return to health, regain its reflexes and exhibit normal coyote behaviours, the centre's executive director said.

"It was time to release our famous coyote patient back to the wild," Zoé Nakata said.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Eli Boroditsky was driving 90 km/h on the highway when the coyote suddenly jumped out in front of the vehicle, he said.

"It is amazing how docile it was. I was petting it," said Boroditsky, who crashed into the canine while on his way to work the night shift at Bothwell Cheese in New Bothwell, Man., about 40 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Thinking it was a dog, he picked up the knocked-out animal, put it in the back of his car and continued on his way.

When Boroditsky arrived at work, a man who saw the animal recognized it was a coyote, he said.

They tried calling conservation officers and rehab centres, but were told to call back in the morning. A Manitoba conservation officer came by after 9 a.m. and delivered the coyote to Wildlife Haven, located in Ile des Chênes, Man., 15 kilometres from New Bothwell.

The nocturnal mammal didn't have any broken bones, but it did have a few cuts — one on its face and another on one of its rear legs, likely from the impact of the collision, staff at the centre said.

For the next month, a volunteer care team kept a close eye on its progress.

"You get emotionally involved with these patients," Nakata said.

Volunteers assessed the coyote's injuries, came up with treatment and nutrition plans, and used special techniques and tools to try to keep it wild.

To limit human interaction and avoid stressing the animal out, they usually observed it using trail cameras set up in its temporary shelter at the centre.

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre staff used a trail camera keep watch on the coyote's recovery while minimizing human contact with it. (Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre/Facebook)

During the recovery process, the care team analyzed the coyote's behaviour to see whether it still acted like a regular coyote, in terms of ability to hunt and evade threats in the wild.

Volunteers worked with conservation workers to locate a proper release spot in its natural habitat.

They returned to the area where the coyote was hit, opened the crate and watched it return to the open field in southeast Manitoba on Dec. 27, a month after the animal was hit.

"She did really well," Nakata said. "She takes a few moments to get her bearings."

Watch the fully recovered coyote return to the wild:

A coyote that garnered international attention after a man accidentally hit it with his car, picked it up thinking it was a dog and took it to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre for tender loving care has returned to the wild. Video courtesy: Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre. 0:26

The release was a rewarding experience for the small volunteer crew, Nakata said.

"It's such a beautiful sight," she said.

The media darling has garnered international attention, with stories published by CNN and the Washington Post.

Nakata advises anyone who comes across a hurt or unconscious animal to "keep yourself safe." She suggests contacting the Manitoba conservation office or Wildlife Haven, and containing the critter in a separate crate for transport.

The centre is permitted to rehabilitate and care for injured, sick and orphaned birds, including eagles, hawks, owls and falcons; mammals, including rabbits, squirrels, bats, foxes, raccoons and bobcats; and amphibians and reptiles, such as turtles, frogs, salamanders and snakes.

"Animal safety is very important, but people safety is number 1," Nakata said.