Coyote put down in Winnipeg after 2 recent attacks on children, province says

An adult coyote has been put down after two Winnipeg children were recently attacked over the span of a week, the province says.

A four-year-old boy was mauled by a coyote in North Kildonan on Friday — the same neighbourhood where a nine-year-old was attacked six days prior. Both were treated and released from hospital.

The coyote was "humanely euthanized" and sent for testing after it was discovered on Monday, according to a Tuesday news release from the province.

The province did not specify whether the animal is believed to have been involved in the recent attacks, nor did it clarify how the animal was killed.

Conservation officials are still searching the area for other threats alongside the Manitoba Trappers Association, the province says.

Although coyote attacks are uncommon, Manitobans are being encouraged to take extra precautions to prevent attacks by monitoring young children and keeping small pets on a leash while outdoors.

People should also keep food and food waste out of their yards, including bird seed, fallen fruit, pet food and garbage. The province urges people not to feed coyotes, since that can lead to the animals becoming more comfortable and aggressive when encountering people.

The province also cautions that feeding other wildlife, such as birds and rabbits, can attract predators to an area.

Anyone who encounters a coyote should avoid running away, since that can lead to a chase, the province says. Instead, it recommends making noise and trying to appear large to intimidate the animal.

Sticking with a group can also help prevent an attack.

Anyone who wants to report a conflict with wildlife should call the province's Turn in Poachers line at 1-800-782-0076.